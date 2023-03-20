Pakistani forces recover huge cache of weapons from terrorists' hideout in Baloch

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 20 : Pakistan's military found the suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terror incidents, including the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Balochistan, Geo News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military's media wing, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), in Balochistan's Chaman area, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was recovered.

ISPR further stated that because of the continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier, on Saturday, security forces gunned down three people, whom the official called "terrorists" during an operation in Balochistan's Awaran district, Geo news reported.

According to the statement, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was started on March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area of South Awaran.

As per the statement, the terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices (IED) incidents along Turbat-Awaran Raod and surrounding areas

"Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days," said ISPR.

It said all the "terrorists" were intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and then the military blocked their way.

On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, said the ISPR, reported Geo News.

"Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the statement added.

