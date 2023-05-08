Pakistani pilgrims attend annual Urs at Dargah Hazrat Amir Khusro

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The Pakist Zaireen (pilgrims), accomped by Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif, visited the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) in New Delhi on Monday and laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan. A group of 104 Pakist pilgrims is visiting New Delhi to participate in the 719th Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro.

The Charge d'Affaires and the Pakist pilgrims were welcomed at the Dargah by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami. Other members of the Dargah Committee were also present on the occasion. After laying the traditional chaddar at Hazrat Amir Khusro's shrine, the participants offered dua. They prayed for the welfare and well-being of Pakistan and of Muslims in India and around the World.

Later, the Charge d'Affaires and Zaireen also paid their respects at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in the same compound. After placing the Chaddar, dua was offered. The Sajjadah Nasheen also did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d' Affaires and group leader of the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, Charge d' Affaires Salman Sharif highlighted the significant role of Sufi saints in spreading the message of peace, love, harmony and tolerance in the region.

Later, representatives of the Zaireen held a separate meeting with the Charge d'Affaires and expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.

The visit of Pakist Zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

