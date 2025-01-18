Pakistani Woman Working in UP as Government Teacher Using Forged Documents; Case Filed

For the past few days, action has been taken against Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in India, with several such individuals being apprehended in various locations. Similarly, shocking information has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. In Bareilly, an incident involving a Pakistani woman creating fake documents has come to light. What’s even more surprising is that this woman secured a government teaching job using these forged documents. Following the revelation, a case was registered against her.

There has been a stir in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh after it was revealed that a Pakistani woman had been working as a government teacher for nine years. Upon discovering this months ago, an investigation was launched, and the allegations were found to be true. It was confirmed that the woman had prepared multiple fake documents to secure the job. Subsequently, she was dismissed from her position, and a complaint was lodged by the education department. The police are now actively investigating the matter.

The incident occurred in the Fatehganj West police station area of Bareilly. The accused, Shumayla Khan, was a teacher in a primary school in the Madhopur area. A resident of Rampur district, adjacent to Bareilly, Shumayla was selected for the BTC programme based on merit. After completing her BTC training, she was appointed as an assistant teacher in 2015, with her first posting in Madhopur, Fatehganj West.

For a long time, complaints were raised against teacher Shumayla Khan. During the preliminary inquiry, she was unable to provide valid documents. In May 2024, she was suspended, and a detailed investigation followed. During this investigation, information from the local intelligence unit revealed that Shumayla was actually a Pakistani citizen who had concealed her identity and used a fake residency certificate to secure the job. She had submitted a forged residency certificate issued by the Rampur office at the time of her appointment. After thorough investigation, the certificate was confirmed to be fake, and it was determined that Shumayla was a Pakistani citizen.

Shumayla was born in Pakistan and moved to India with her mother shortly after her birth. Her mother settled in Rampur but did not acquire Indian citizenship. Instead, she had her daughter’s birth certificate issued in India. Shumayla pursued her education in Rampur and gradually obtained all the necessary documents to establish her identity in India. The PAN card found in her possession lists her date of birth as 5 August 1981, and her father’s name as Sitawat Ali Khan.

According to the police, the local education officer filed a complaint at the Fatehganj West police station, stating that Shumayla Khan of Rampur was appointed as an assistant teacher using a fake residency certificate. A case has been registered against her under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.