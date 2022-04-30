Pakistanis living in Turkey bringing shame to their homeland through 'illegal, pervert activities'

Pakistanis living in Turkey have brought 'shame' to their homeland through their illegal and 'pervert' activities on Turkish soil.

Junaid, a Pakistani man, secretly took pictures of women at the seaside, subway and streets in Istanbul and posted them on his social media accounts. Once the information reached the Turkish authorities, the man was detained on April 14, 2022.

A case on the charge of 'Conveying the People to Hatred and Enmity' is underway, reported Islam Khabar.

Bringing disgrace to the country, two Pakistani men, in a similar incident, secretly took pictures of women on the ferry and on the streets and posted them on social media.

Action against this unlawful activity has been taken and these Pakistani nationals who are identified as ZW and UM were apprehended by Istanbul Police Department.

In addition to these 'pervert' activities, the Pakistani diaspora is also involved in cases such as kidnapping and demanding ransom. Four Nepali tourists visiting Taksim Square were taken to a house in Eyupsultan after they were kidnapped by six people who were stated to be Pakistani nationals.

These people, who kept Nepali tourists here at gunpoint for 3 days, demanded 10 thousand Euros from the families of the tourists.

While the families of Nepali tourists were preparing the ransom demanded, they also informed the police. The Beyoglu District Police Department caught one of the suspects during the ransom delivery. Upon revelation of the location of the hostages from the arrested suspect, the teams conducted a raid on the address.

During the searches made by the teams at the house, the hostages were found with tied hands and on the ground. The police team also seized several weapons, as per the media portal.

A barrage of social media hashtags has also gone trending against these Pakistani men. They are facing severe backlash on social media with trending hashtags like #PakistaniPerverts and #PakstaniGetOut. The Turkish media has also become vigilant and started posting unlawful acts of Pakistani men.

"Pakistani Perverts" and "Pakistani Get Out" hashtags were spotted on social media platforms in Turkey after several videos emerged purportedly showing Pakistani men sharing inappropriate videos of women and children on TikTok.

In a series of tweets, Rezvani, an engineer at Technical University of Catalonia, explained how these videos of Pakistani men have caused outrage in the country and have cascaded onto TV and print media. Pakistani men living in Turkey reportedly shared videos where they can be seen stalking Turkish women walking on the street.

Turkish authorities have taken stern notice of the prevailing issues. The Turkish Government has started a drive to identify the legal status of the stay of Pakistani nationals.

With the rising number of cases being reported over the unlawful activities by the Pakistani diaspora in Turkey, The Pakistan Embassy and the Consulate were forced to take out an advisory for their nationals to respect the cultural differences of the countries and not to indulge in activities that tarnish the image of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor