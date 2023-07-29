Pakistan's anti-terrorism police arrest 17 terrorists in Punjab

Islamabad, July 29 The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province arrested 17 terrorists during intelligence-based operations, the police said.

The personnel of the CTD of Punjab police conducted multiple operations in different districts of the province to avert terror activities, apprehending 17 terrorists, the CTD Punjab said on Friday in a statement.

The arrested terrorists belonged to banned outfits, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State, the CTD statement said, adding that they were planning to attack worship places and civilians as well as foreign nationals in the province.

The law enforcers also seized a cache of weapons, including hand grenades, detonators, explosives, banned hate material and pamphlets, during the operations.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested, who have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CTD Punjab said it is proactively pursuing its goal of a safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements to justice.

--IANS

