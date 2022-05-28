Pakistan's COVID tally reaches 1,530,235

Pakistan's overall tally of COVID cases has risen to 1,530,235 after fresh 90 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours were reported in the country.

Pakistan reported 90 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Saturday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,235 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry, reported Xinhua News Agency. A total of 30,379 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics. On Friday, 16,413 tests were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity ratio stood at 0.55 per cent. There are 77 patients who are in critical condition, reported the News Agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

