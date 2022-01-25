Pakistan's Election Commission directs police to stop Imran Khan's rally in Lower Dir

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Lower Dir administration and police to enforce the code of conduct and prevent Prime Minister Imran Khan from speaking at a planned ruling party rally in Timergara on January 27, reported The News International.

This move was taken by the ECP to conduct a free and fair elections and the commission has asked police to stop anyone who plans to breach the ECP directives.

Earlier, the ECP, in the notification, also issued a code of conduct banning all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from either announcing any development project or using state resources in the elections, which could influence the elections in favor of a particular candidate.

Another letter requested that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's visit to Upper Dir today be canceled.

In the current phase, local government (LG) votes are being held in Lower Dir and Upper Dir, among other districts.

Furthermore, the province's remaining districts will hold their second round of local government elections on March 27.

"After the announcement of the election schedule in an area, President, PM, governor, CM, speaker or chairman senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member, advisor or any public office holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held," stated letters by the regional election commissioner to the heads of district administration and police, reported The News International.

The police officials acted upon the directives given by the Election commission of Pakistan and stopped the public meet from being held.

Meanwhile, in response to a letter, the Chief Minister's Secretariat was informed that the schedule for the LG polls in the Upper Dir district has already been announced on January 20, reported the newspaper.

The election commissioner also addressed letters to the chairman of the Senate, as well as the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speakers, advising them to ask their members to follow the ECP directions on the code of conduct during the polls in words and spirits.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor