Pakistan's former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak launches new political party 

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak on Monday announced the launch of a new political party called the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P), Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The party's launch serves as a blow to the PTI as at least 57 of its provincial and national assembly members including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's former governor Mehmood Khan have joined PTI-P.

The leaders include Ishtiaq Armar, Ziaullah Bangash, Ghazan Jamal, Agha Gandapur, Ahtesham Javed, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Falak Naz, Ibrahim Khattak, Malik Javed, and Arbab Waseem among others.

Earlier, PTI had terminated the basic party membership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's former Chief Minister and senior party leader Pervez Khattak over allegations of inciting the party members to revolt, according to The Express Tribune report.

The notice issued by PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan reads, "With reference to the show cause notice served to you earlier dated June 21, 2023, you have not provided a satisfactory reply within the given stipulated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party."

The notice further said, "Now, therefore, you are served with this notice of termination from your basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Your membership from PTI has been terminated with immediate effect," The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier on July 3, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had slammed Pervez Khattak for his "baseless and false allegations" on party chief Imran Khan and said that the time for "opportunists" in the party is over, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in a statement on Sunday said that there is no room for a party member to play "on both sides of the wicket". Hasan said that a party member is "either in or outside the party," The News International reported.

In a statement, PTI Information Secretary said, "Time for such opportunistic people is over," adding that his party's roots are now related to ideological workers of the party. He further said, "There is no place for faint-hearted people in the party," according to the report.

Raoof Hasan's statement came in response to Pervez Khattak's remarks wherein he said that he repeatedly advised PTI chairman Imran Khan to have "positive thinking."

However, he did not pay attention to his advice. Parvez Khattak made these remarks while speaking to media personnel at his residence in Manki Sharif area of Nowshera.

The statement shared on the official Twitter handle of PTI said Pervez Khattak was trying to "mislead the nation via such false and baseless allegations" after resigning from the party positions, the report said.

According to the statement, Khattak was fully involved in all the decisions of PTI. However, he was also in contact with the establishment.

The statement further said that Khattak instead of making allegations against PTI chairman Imran Khan should make a decision on whether he wants to be part of the party or not.

Earlier in June, PTI Peshawar Deputy Secretary Information Khalid Khan Supari said that Pervez Khattak was in contact with party leaders for the past several days and was trying to convince them to leave the party.

Notably, Khattak had served as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Defence Minister during the PTI government's tenure.

Earlier in May, Khattak announced his resignation from all PTI positions. He made the announcement during a news conference in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

He condemned the incidents that took place on May 9 and called for action against those who were responsible. Protests erupted in Pakistan after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pervez Khattak had dismissed the reports of his separation from the PTI and said that he remained a part of the party but had resigned from his posts.

Mere days after the PTI terminated his membership, Khattak announced that he would launch PTI-P. He has also finalised the flag for the new party, The Express Tribune reported citing sources familiar with the development.

