Pakistan's former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested from his Rawalpindi residence

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 : Former Interior minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid has been arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi by men in plain clothes, reported ARY News on Sunday.

The former interior minister was notably arrested along with his two nephews and has been shifted to an unidentified location.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, a former federal minister and the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), was called into the National Crime Agency (NCA)'s 190 million pounds Scandal and Al-Qadir Trust Case on September 11, according to ARY News.

Details indicate that the former interior minister was told to show up in front of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Sheikh Rasheed 'skipped' the NAB hearing earlier on May 24 in order to look into the 190 million pounds National Crime Agency issue.

As a former member of Imran Khan's cabinet, which approved the decision for the settlement of 190 million pounds from the United Kingdom, Sheikh Rasheed was requested to appear before the NAB, reported ARY News.

It is important to note that the former interior minister alleged that three people had been sent to kill him.

He claimed that three people had been assigned the duty of killing him and that his life was in danger.

