Pakistan's Intelligence Agency blames 'ordinary hackers' for audio leaks of politicians

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 : The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan pointed out that ordinary individuals or hackers could be responsible for the recent audio leaks involving politicians, judges and their relatives, Dawn reported.

The ISI made this claim in a report and submitted it to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) via the Ministry of Defence during a hearing last week.

According to the report, "There are various tools that provide the capability of audio recording from smartphones. These tools are cheap and easily available for anyone to buy."

Moreover, the report highlighted the existence of groups offering paid services to stealthily extract data from devices through various means.

"Possibility exists; callers can also record each other's conversations/calls on speaker and afterwards it may be leaked or hacked," the report said.

It said that "with the advancement of artificial intelligence, there are various tools available that can alter the voice and change the content of any conversation. These tools can be used to mimic someone."

However, Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, ISI, expressed its inability to trace the source of the leaks, citing encryption as a significant barrier, reported Dawn.

"Being encrypted traffic, technically it is not possible to ascertain the source; only SM (social media) platforms can provide information," it said.

The ISI report suggested that the FIA's cybercrimes wing, designated under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for investigating cybercrimes, should take further action.

"Section 35 of PECA has the power to have access to or demand any information in readable and comprehensive format or plain version from service providers (SM platforms)," the report added.

It also suggested that the court direct the FIA's cybercrime wing to investigate the matter further and obtain more information, according to Dawn.

The ISI's report came after the IHC summoned the directors general of the FIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) last week.

They were called to testify about the audio leaks in a hearing pertaining to petitions filed by Najam Saqib, the son of former Pakistani Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, and Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both petitioners were seeking to stop these investigations linked to their leaked telephone conversations, reported Dawn.

Moreover, the court has also involved all mobile service providers and the top six fixed-line service providers in the case and has asked them to submit reports.

Additionally, it has sought a list from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of all mobile operators and top fixed-line operators.

Recently, in November, a new audio leak allegedly featuring Bushra Bibi and her lawyer, Latif Khosa, surfaced on social media, suggesting all is not well in the PTI founder's family with him being behind bars, reported ARY News.

Reportedly, they were purportedly heard talking about ex-PM's sisters complaining about Khosa's alleged misbehaviour with them about a case.

