Pakistan's Islamabad reports first case of Omicron

Pakistan's capital Islamabad has reported its first case of Omicron, nearly two weeks after the first infection of the Covid-19 variant was confirmed in Karachi, local media reported.

The Omicron variant was confirmed by District Health Officer, Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia on Saturday, who said that the authorities have also acquired the DNA samples of the family and relatives of the affected person, The Express Tribune reported.

He said that the samples of the classmates of the children of the affected individual will also be acquired soon.

Zia further stated that there was no international travel history of the individual, but added that he had been travelling within the country, The Express Tribune reported.

On December 9, Pakistan detected its first 'suspected' case of the Omicron variant in Karachi. Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho had said the authorities suspected the case to be of Omicron variant due to the virus' 'behaviour'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor