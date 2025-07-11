Pakistan's military operations in Waziristan bring devastation, tribal Jirga condemns state violence

South Waziristan [Pakistan], July 11 : In an act of resistance, a grand jirga of the Mehsud tribe in Upper South Waziristan has condemned the Pakistan state's actions in the region, declaring indiscriminate mortar shelling, forced evacuations, and civilian casualties as gross human rights violations and a betrayal of constitutional obligations, as reported by Dawn News.

Held in Makin tehsil, the jirga drew thousands of participants from Upper and Lower South Waziristan as well as North Waziristan, including tribal elders, students, lawyers, journalists, and political figures. According to Dawn, among the attendees were elected representatives such as MPAs Asif Khan Mehsud and Ajab Gul Wazir, MNA Zubair Khan Wazir, former senator Saleh Shah, and leaders from major political parties, including the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

Participants unanimously expressed outrage at the deteriorating law and order in the merged tribal districts, blaming the state's militarised policies for repeated civilian suffering. They said targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, and bomb blasts have become routine, while military clashes with militants continue to displace innocent people.

The jirga adopted a resolution demanding an immediate halt to military operations, an end to shelling on civilian areas, and a respectful, rights-based approach to tribal engagement.

Dawn News reported that speakers at the jirga accused the state of treating tribal citizens as perpetual suspects, despite their long history of loyalty to Pakistan. They criticised the government for its failure to provide basic security, education, and economic development, leading to deserted markets, school closures, and psychological trauma among thousands of families.

The jirga demanded that tribal communities be integrated with dignity into the national mainstream, and their voices included in key decision-making processes. Any further silence from authorities, they warned, would only deepen the people's frustration.

As per Dawn, the jirga concluded with a vow to continue peaceful resistance through constitutional means, but firmly warned that if legitimate demands are ignored, silence will no longer be an option.

This jirga stands as a damning indictment of Pakistan's state policies, where military dominance replaces governance, and human rights are sacrificed in the name of security.

