Pakistan's political parties struggling with demands of digital political communication: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 : Pakistan's political parties are struggling with the demands of digital political communication. This raises concerns about the quality of democratic discourse in the country, as per a report by the Institute for Research, Advocacy, and Development (Irada), The Nation reported.

The Irada report paints a stark picture of political parties ill-prepared to engage with citizens who are increasingly digitally savvy. Some parties in the country lack official websites, leaving citizens in the dark about essential party information.

As per the report, this information blackout includes the omission of the party chief's name on websites, hindering transparency. Failure to share party constitutions online deprives both members and the public of vital insights into internal processes, goals, and membership criteria.

At the provincial level, the divide becomes even more apparent. While many parties emphasise provincial politics, half of them neglect to provide lists of leaders for their provincial chapters.

The shortfall in transparency obstructs the public's access to crucial information about regional leadership and diminishes the parties' effectiveness in connecting with diverse constituencies, the report said.

This digital deficiency spreads propaganda and hate speech in online political discourse.

The report underscores that political communication is marred by these divisive practices, undermining the democratic principles professed by the parties. The findings reveal not only a lack of digital literacy among political leaders but also a worrisome trend where inclusive and pluralistic communication takes a back seat to inflammatory rhetoric, as per The Nation.

