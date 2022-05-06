Pakistan's power regulator hikes power tariff for DISCOs, K-Electric consumers

Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given a nod to power tariff hike for consumers of different distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric, local news reported on Friday.

The regulator notified that the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was increased up to Rs 1.38 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment in February 2022, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani media, the sole power distribution of Karachi had sought a hike of Rs 3.45 per unit from the regulator. The recent hike will put a financial burden worth Rs 1.58 billion on the K-Electric consumers.

According to the authority, the fuel price adjustment will be shifted to KE consumers in May bills.

Moreover, the NEPRA also hiked the tariff for other DISCOs up to Rs 2.86 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment after the distribution companies sought Rs 3.15 per unit increase in power tariff.

The power consumers of other DISCOs will bear the burden of Rs 29 billion, excluding lifeline. The decision was taken on April 27 hearing by NEPRA.

This comes after K-Electric, on April 27, the sole power distributor in Karachi, asked NEPRA to raise the power tariff for the metropolitan by Rs 5.27 per unit.

The NEPRA shared that the power utility has sought an increase in tariff under fuel adjustment charges claiming that it had to use expensive LNG instead of being provided with a promised supply of natural gas, ARY News reported.

