Pakistan's skyrocketing inflation makes food unaffordable for general public

Karachi [Pakistan], April 29 : Affording basic amenities in Pakistan is becoming more and more difficult because of the skyrocketing inflation in the country. People in Pakistan's Karachi are not able to afford essential items to gather a decent meal for their family.

A small shop owner from Karachi, Abdul Hameed described the increasing rates of the amenities and said that the government is ignoring the needs of the common public.

"The public is barely surviving and the authorities are not at all worried. We are not able to afford basic amenities for our families and the leaders of our country are enjoying and are still not satisfied. All basic needs like electricity, water, and gas are expensive. We have been voting for the wrong people, and they are enjoying without paying any attention to our needs," he said.

"A single 'Roti' in the market today costs us more than PKR 25 and a poor person cannot afford it for his family in any way. To survive we are ready to pay more money but the administration must at least think about the people like us who are not able to afford basic amenities for our families," he added.

Abdul Jabbar a primary school teacher from Karachi stated that "basic things are out of our reach now. Take the example of gas, they keep fooling us that the government is arranging for Gas (LPG). I am a teacher and teach my students that our country has abundant natural resources, I don't know my self if it is true or not, because if we had abundant resources the gas would not have been so much costly."

"All resources in Pakistan are being diverted to make the rich even richer, and we the common people of the country are struggling every day. Additionally, we pay heavy electric bill every month, and in turn it gets more costlier. The issues have remained the same for a long time and we have been struggling, we face load shedding of around 16 hours a day in a major city," he added.

While raising the matter of costly wheat flour, Jabbar mentioned that "right now it is the harvest season for wheat, hence the price of flour must reduce in our country but we only have received a relief of small amount. The flour which used to be PKR 230 is now at PKR 800 and now they are giving a relief of merely PKR 50. How will a person who barely makes PKR 500 a day will manage food for their family? Pakistan actually has all the resources that are needed for the common people, but it is used by the upper class only and nothing reaches to the general public."

