Pak's Lahore High Court to hear petition on PTI protest rally

Lahore [Pakistan], September 28 : Pakistan's Lahore High Court on Saturday fixed a hearing against the District Commissioner of Lahore on September 30 to consider contempt proceedings for not allowing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally, despite court orders, ARY News reported.

After PTI's Akmal Khan filed a petition, Justice Farooq Haider will hear the contempt proceedings against the Lahore District Commissioner for violating court orders, as per ARY News.

The District Commissioner refused to give permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan by September 30.

The PTI sought permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5, which is the birthdate of PTI founder Imran Khan. The court's order came after the PTI's Punjab Vice President requested the court to hear the case. The Lahore High Court ordered the District Commissioner to make a decision on the request by September 30, the court's official lawyer has been directed to inform the DC about the court's order, as per ARY News.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not yet got permission to hold the protest rally in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Karachi Commissioner will take the decision after taking feedback from deputy commissioners and SSPs of East and South districts about whether or not to let the protesters hold the rally.

The Imran Khan-founded party had announced holding a protest rally from Karachi Press Club to Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday to force the implementation of the Supreme Court's order on the reserved seats.

The PTI had also given an application to the Commissioner for permission of the protest rally, as reported by ARY News.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, PTI's city president Raja Azhar said that the Supreme Court's decision had made it clear that the reserved seats belonged to the PTI.

Ahead of another major protest called by PTI today, the provincial government in Pakistan's Rawalpindi banned all public gatherings and stationed paramilitary forces, Dawn reported.

