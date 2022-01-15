Pak's National Security Policy formulated without any consultations with Parliament: Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at Imran Khan government for formulating the National Security Policy without any consultation with the country's parliament, reported local media.

"The National Security Policy was being formulated, but the parliament was unaware about it," Geo News quoted Fazlur as saying while addressing an event on Saturday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of the National Security Policy on Saturday.

Fazlur criticised the Imran government for green-lighting the security policy stressing it was done without any consultations.

The formulation of the National Security Policy (NSP) has drawn criticism from the opposition leaders.

In December, there was a ruckus in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament, as the country's senators lashed out at the government for not presenting the NSP in the Senate, according to Geo News.

"What sort of a policy is this that the parliament did not get a chance to debate over? The parliament has not even seen this policy," PML-N leader and Senator Sherry Rehman had said, chiding the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

