Pak's power regulatory authority gets over 12k complaints against distribution companies

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1, : Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) released the details of complaints registered by consumers against the power distribution companies during the past three months, ARY News reported on Friday.

NEPRA witnessed a massive surge of consumer complaints against electricity companies in the first three months of the current fiscal year. 12,938 grievances were registered with NEPRA against the Distribution Companies over the past three months, ARY News reported, citing the report.

According to the report, the NEPRA received 3,588 complaints against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), followed by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) with 2,302 complaints and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) with 2,177, as per ARY News.

1,268 complaints were lodged against K-Electric during the past three months, the documents revealed.

On September 23, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) over its failure to implement safety measures.

Mumtaz Hussain Nagri, chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, spoke out on Sunday about the ongoing challenges faced by the residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). He highlighted a severe electricity crisis in the region, noting that residents receive only two hours of power supply within a 24-hour period.

Nagri also raised concerns regarding the absence of subsidies in the area, comparing the situation to India. "India provides subsidies on 52 essential items, but Pakistan offers no support to the people here. When we raise our voices, we are labelled as anti-nationalists," he remarked.

People in Karachi staged a protest on October 26 by blocking Jahangir Road due to ongoing water and electricity outage today, as per a report by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the residents of Karachi have been suffering from severe and unusual load-shedding for the past week. This resulted in power outages during the daytime.

