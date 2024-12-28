"Palestine stands with former PM Manmohan Singh," says envoy Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer on his passing

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, offering condolences to the Congress party, the people of India, and Singh's family.

He stated, "I am here in India posted since 2014 to represent my country - my people. We today present our deepest condolence to the Congress party and the people of India, to all the friends and family on the loss of a wise man, former Prime Minister." He further described Singh as a "remarkable Indian politician and economist" and emphasised that Palestine stands with Singh's legacy.

Abu Jazer also highlighted the long-standing relationship between Singh and Palestine, recalling their interactions over the years. "Palestine is with the former PM of India, Manmohan Singh. We have a history of relationship with him when he was in the Ministry of Finance in 1991. When he became the PM in 2004, he had met the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas many times."

He noted that this partnership began in 2005, after Mahmoud Abbas was elected President of Palestine, and continued with meetings in Delhi in 2008, 2010, and 2012. Abu Jazer fondly recalled Singh's support in establishing the Palestinian Embassy in Delhi, stating, "He honoured Palestine's people by giving a piece of land for establishing the Palestine Embassy in Delhi, and he also gave support to build this embassy."

Singh's contributions to the India-Palestine relationship culminated in the inauguration of the Palestinian Embassy in Delhi in September 2012. Abu Jazer emphasised his gratitude for Singh's support, saying, "We really appreciate his support to Palestine and we remember together his contribution as an economist and politician, and we stand with the Indian people from different parties, with the Indian government and the Congress party to show our appreciation and respect for this remarkable leader of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Known for his pivotal role in India's economic liberalisation, Singh's legacy includes transforming the nation's economy and strengthening its global presence. He will be cremated near Rajghat, where prominent Indian leaders are laid to rest.

