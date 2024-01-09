Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 23,000: Health Ministry

Gaza, Jan 9 The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip exceeded 23,000, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Monday in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 249 Palestinians and wounded 510 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

This brings the total number of deaths to 23,084 and injuries to 58,926 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, it noted.

