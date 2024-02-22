Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 29,313: Ministry
By IANS | Published: February 22, 2024 02:24 AM2024-02-22T02:24:16+5:302024-02-22T02:25:05+5:30
Gaza, Feb 22 The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others ...
Gaza, Feb 22 The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 163 others in the coastal enclave, it added on Wednesday.
It noted that a number of victims still remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app