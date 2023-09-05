Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli army

Ramallah, Sep 5 Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in overnight clashes at a West Bank refugee camp, amid rising tension in the region, sources said on Tuesday.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that army and paramilitary Border Police forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, raided the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm, reports Xinhua news agency.

The operation was based on "intelligence", suggesting that suspects responsible for attacks against Israelis were hiding in the camp, according to the spokesperson.

"During the activity, the suspects set fire to tires, hurled explosive devices at the forces and carried out fire exchange," the spokesperson said, adding that no Israelis were injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the victim was shot by live bullets fired to the head, and a young man was wounded.

According to Palestinian reports, bulldozers caused damage to several roads and a sports centre in the camp.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has been on the rise since early 2022, claiming the lives of at least 226 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian national, according to official sources.

