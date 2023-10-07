Palestinians have right to defend themselves against 'terror': Palestinian President Abbas

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas chaired a high-level meeting with some top defence officials on Saturday and said that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the "terror of settlers and occupation troops", the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

In the emergency meeting, President Abbas directed officials "to provide protection for the Palestinian people and provide all that is necessary to bolster the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in facing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs", WAFA reported.

According to the latest reports, at least 5 people have been killed and over 100 injured in the Hamas rocket fire.

The centre and south of Israel came under heavy rocket fire for over 3.5 hours on Saturday morning, The Times of Israel reported.

"Israel is in an emergency" and Lapid would back a "harsh military response" to Hamas's coordinated attack, a statement from the Opposition's leader's office said.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that hundreds of rockets fired by Hamas terrorists hit Israel today.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation not an escalation- at war," Netanyahu said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are at war and we will win," he asserted in a video statement according to translation provided by Reuters. "Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known," he added.

The Israeli PM's statement followed after rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant approved the draft of reserve soldiers in accordance with the Israel Defence Force's requirements.

He further announced a "special security situation" in Israel's Homefront, within a 0-80 km radius of the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported, adding that this further enabled the IDF to provide civilians with safety instructions at "close and relevant sites".

The daily reported earlier that after a barrage of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel.

Following the attack, red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south.

