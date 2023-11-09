Pankaj Tripathi plays retrograde amnesia patient in ‘Kadak Singh’

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set for his new film ‘Kadak Singh’ which will be directed by National Award winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. In his latest outing, the ‘Tashkent Files’ actor will be seen as AK Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.

A dramatic and engaging thriller filled with mystery and suspense, the movie follows the perplexing and bewildering journey of AK Shrivastav, a man who battles retrograde amnesia to recover his memory, only to instead uncover a whole complex web of conflicting narratives from his past mixing up lies and truths.

As he tries to put pieces of his life back together by diving into the recess of his memories, the film delves into his pursuit to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime as he begins unlocking more and more of his past. Caught unwittingly in this web, AK Shrivastav must unravel this web all the while his past comes back to him in pieces.

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi had gone live on Instagram two days ago and was about to make a major announcement before he suddenly forgot what he was about to say. Seeming a little lost and confused, the ‘Mirzapur’ star left the chat abruptly leaving people perplexed.

Initially, it was thought that the actor may have some health problems but now it seems it was all a promotional stunt, as he was merely acting out the role of someone with retrograde amnesia.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury detailing his film said: “'Kadak Singh' is a special film and talks about the responsibility of one government official towards the common people. Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi have done a fabulous job at portraying this complex father daughter story. In fact, I was in a paradise full of great actors including Parvathy and Jaya Ahsan and collaborators where each one of them has really pushed the boundary to deliver a terrific thriller."

“The highlight of this film is that it has relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives and help the story move forward. It is also about a dysfunctional family coming on their own and becoming functional after a series of events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. I hope that the film enriches people as it is a commentary on society.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: “‘Kadak Singh’ is our second collaboration with Aniruddha (Tony da) after our last film, ‘Lost’ and our third collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi."

‘Kadak Singh’ also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev in prominent roles and is set to premiere soon on ZEE5.

