Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him

Mumbai, Dec 21 Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic 'Main Atal Hoon', has revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most.

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, the actor said, "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December.

"After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."

'Main Atal Hoon' chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as poet, gentleman and statesman. It is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024.

