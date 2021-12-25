Papua New Guinea hit by 5.0 magnitude earthquake

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in the central part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 21:34 GMT, 66 kilometers (over 41 miles) west of the town of Tari. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

