Papua New Guinea hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake
By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 06:43 AM2022-03-03T06:43:02+5:302022-03-03T06:50:08+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 22:53:59 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 41.69 km, was initially determined to be at 4.9103 degrees south latitude and 152.2002 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
