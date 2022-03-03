Papua New Guinea hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 63 km south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 22:53:59 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.69 km, was initially determined to be at 4.9103 degrees south latitude and 152.2002 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

