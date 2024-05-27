Paraguay expresses concern over China's military drills around Taiwan

Asuncion [Paraguay], May 27 : Advocating for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Paraguay on Monday raised concern over China's military drills around the island nation, Taiwan news reported.

Paraguay advocates for peace and stability in the world, the drills constitute a serious threat to the balance in the region, said the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Paraguay observes with concern and condemns the military exercises carried out by the People's Republic of China in the vicinity of the Republic of China (Taiwan). These constitute a serious threat to the balance in the region. Paraguay advocates for peace and stability in the world," said the ministry.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's President on May 20, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported.

According to Taiwan news, President Santiago Pena and his delegation returned from Taiwan after attending the inauguration of President Lai and participating in meetings with technology investors.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China's ruling Communist Party claims it as part of its territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

China said it began joint military drills involving the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in areas around Taiwan at 7.45 am (local time) on May 23, as per Taiwan news.

The reason for, China's drill is Lai's inauguration speech, in which he urged China to end its intimidation of Taiwan. In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.

In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing "to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war."

Lai, a former doctor and vice president, took oath alongside newly appointed Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who most recently held the position of Taiwan's principal ambassador to the United States. Beijing publicly slammed both the leaders and their party for defending Taiwan's sovereignty.

Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin are all Taiwan-controlled territories in the Taiwan Strait close to China's southeast coast, Focus Taiwan reported.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait served for decades as a tacit border between China and Taiwan, but China's military has more freely sent aircraft, warships and drones across it.

