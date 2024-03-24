Parliamentary delegations of India, Thailand hold meeting in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], March 24 : An Indian Parliamentary delegation being led by Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, held a bilateral meeting with Thailand's Parliamentary delegation on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva.

The Indian Parliamentary delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Parliamentary delegation of Thailand. During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral parliamentary cooperation, according to the Rajya Sabha press release.

The delegation attended the meetings of IPU Asia Pacific Geo Political Group(APG), BRICS Parliamentary Coordination Forum and IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians.

During the meeting of APG, the Group endorsed the proposal of the Indian Delegation for the position of Vice Presidentship in the IPU Executive Committee.

During the meeting, the BRICS Parliamentary Coordination Forum apprised the members about the preparations being made for its future meetings and took a note of the responses received thereon from the participating delegates, according to the press release.

MP Sumitra Balmik attended the meeting of the IPU Forum on Women Parliamentarians and participated in the Forum's deliberations on the topic "Women, Peace, and Security''. MP Ashok Mittal participated in the coordination meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

The delegation is comprised of five members from Rajya Sabha - S Niranjan Reddy, Sujeet Kumar, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda and Sumitra Balmik.

