Part of sustained high-level political engagement between nations: FS Kwatra on Sheikh Hasina's ongoing India visit

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Lauding the bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the ongoing visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a part of sustained high-level political engagement between the two countries.

Underlining that Sheikh Hasina was among the first leaders to congratulate PM Modi on his historic third term, Kwatra noted that back-to-back diplomatic exchanges between the nations underscore how "special" India and Bangladesh ties are.

"The ongoing visit of the Bangladesh PM is a part of our sustained high-level political engagement between the two countries. Bangladesh PM was one of the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony on June 9 of the Union Council of Ministers following the 18th Lok Sabha elections earlier this month," Kwatra said at the special briefing on the State Visit of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.

Earlier this morning, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It was followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

"PM Sheikh Hasina's last state visit to India was in September 2022, which was followed by her visit as a guest country to participate in the G-20 leader summit in September 2023... PM Sheikh Hasina was among the first leaders to congratulate PM Modi on his historic third term as the prime minister of India," Kwatra said.

"These back-to-back exchanges between the two countries underscore the special nature of our relationship, strategic partnership, and the trust and the respect that the two prime ministers share..." he added.

He further stated that Sheikh Hasina, as a part of her ongoing India visit, would also call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu. "PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina have concluded an extensive discussion at the Hyderabad House... Later this afternoon, PM Sheikh Hasina will call on The President and the Vice President," he said.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a two-day State visit to India from June 21-22. The visit of Sheikh Hasina marks the first foreign guest on a bilateral State visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government.

PM Modi and PM Hasina also held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House today.

