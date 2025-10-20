"Partners in innovation, friendship, defence": Netanyahu wishes PM Modi on Diwali

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.

Netanyahu said that India and Israel stood together always.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office posted, "PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future"."

The official account of the State of Israel also extended Diwali greetings.

"As millions across India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed and peaceful Diwali," it posted.

The Israel Foreign Ministry also wished India on the occasion of festival of lights.

Political Affairs advisor at the Embassy of Israel in Delhi, Sara Yanovsky said, "Wishing you a happy and meaningful Diwali, may the festival of lights bring joy and peace to you and your loved ones."

The embassy diplomats also went for decor and diya shopping.

"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love & light, today and everyday!"

Spokesperson of Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir said, "Happy Diwali to all my Indian friends! May this Festival of Lights bring joy and prosperity to you all. Stepped out with my colleague Hadas Bakst to soak in the festive vibes and grab some Diwali decorations for our homes!"

Diplomat at Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hadas Bakst said, "Happy Diwali! May the light of the Diya shine on the strong friendship between India and Israel. Wishing you peace and prosperity!"

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar conveyed his greetings through a video.

"Wishing all my Indian friends a joyful Diwali! May this special occasion illuminate your lives with good health and happiness. At this time, we also rejoice in the return of hostages and their heartfelt reunions with loved ones," he said.

