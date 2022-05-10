Party time for Kohinoor Foods' investors as stocks up 130% in 1 month

New Delhi, May 10 It's party time for those investors who have bought shares in Kohinoor Foods over the past one month as they have more than doubled during the said period.

The shares of the company have been reportedly consistently hitting upper circuit for the past 21 days.

On Tuesday, the shares closed the day at Rs 20.65, up 4.8 per cent from the previous closing price.

In the past one-month period, the shares accumulated over 130 per cent returns for its investors.

Kohinoor Foods deals in manufacturing, trading and marketing of food products.

The company offers an extensive range such as basmati rice, ready to eat curries and meals, readymade gravies, cooking pastes, spices and seasonings to frozen breads, snacks, healthy grains, and edible oils.

'Kohinoor' is a household name in countries like the US, the UAE, Canada, Australia, Middle East, Singapore, Japan, Mauritius and several European countries.

