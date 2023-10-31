Pashminna left stranded in shikara race in 'Pashminna-Dhaage Mohobbat Ke'

Mumbai, Oct 31 In the upcoming episode of 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke', viewers will witness how Pashminna Suri (played by Isha Sharma) decides to participate in a shikara race, in a bid to earn the required money for the repair of their houseboat motor.

As Pashminna and Raghav (Nishant Malkani) spend time together, a bond begins to form between them.

Meanwhile, Pashminna and Preeti (Gauri Tejwani) face trouble with the houseboat motor, putting them in a tough spot as they don’t have the funds for the repair.

Pashminna asks her friend Paras (Angad Hasija), to be her race partner, much to Raghav's disappointment, who was also willing to help her.

Pashminna, happy to have her friend by her side, arrives at the race, while Raghav decides to return to Mumbai.

In a shocking turn of events, Paras cancels at the last moment, leaving Pashminna to face the threat of disqualification from the race. Now, the intriguing twist lies in whether Paras will make a last-minute appearance, or will Raghav step in to rescue her from this situation.

Talking about the sequence, Isha said: "Lately, her character has been at a crossroads with her love life and to add to her problem is this new situation with the shikara motor. Which has so much importance for her and her mother."

"And true to her resilient nature, Pashminna refuses to give up and finds a solution. This shikara race will mark a defining moment in many ways, and I'm excited for viewers to see how this storyline unfolds. I love the way Pashminna’s love story is panning out and would want viewers to look forward to the upcoming episodes," she added.

The show is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir, and airs on Sony SAB.

