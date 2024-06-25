Pashtun Tahafuz Movement holds massive rally to protest military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 25 : A huge rally was organised on Tuesday, stretching from Sultan Khel Market to Landi Kotal Bazar, to protest against alleged fake operations and military policies perceived as terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Protesters passionately declared, "Pashtuns will not allow their land to be used for further operations and wars," reflecting the sentiments of the participants.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) also staged a major gathering (Jalsa) on June 22 in Razmak, North Waziristan tribal district.

The rally vehemently condemned the rise in target killings, enforced disappearances, and threats from landmines, demanding an end to violence and human rights abuses in the region.

Thousands of people participated in this demonstration against what they perceive as ongoing oppression, state terrorism, exploitation of mineral resources, target killings, and kidnappings.

"We will not tolerate this terrorist policy of the establishment and the army anymore. In this policy, not only the Pashtuns, but all nations and the lower class people are being exploited," asserted PTM founder Manzoor Pashteen.

He further criticised, "This is terrorism, and behind it is the uniform. If the military's terrorist policy is not changed, soon the common people will get fed up and overthrow the military regime. We are closely monitoring the public anger."

The recent rally underscores PTM's growing influence and the mounting frustration among Pashtuns regarding military operations in their homeland.

The turnout at the rally signals widespread discontent and a pressing call for change.

Participants expressed their yearning for peace and justice, stressing the urgency to halt military operations and establish a fair and equitable system that upholds the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), established in 2018, is a grassroots movement advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan.

Led by Manzoor Pashteen, PTM emerged in response to human rights violations faced by Pashtuns, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the threat of landmines in their regions.

The movement organises peaceful protests and rallies, demanding accountability from the Pakistani military and government.

Despite facing significant repression, PTM continues to champion justice and equality.

