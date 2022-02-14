Pashtun Tahafuz Movement stages sit-in at Sindh Assembly for release of lawmaker Ali Wazir

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a Pakistan based anti-Pakistan government movement staged a rally from the Sohrab Goth area to the Sindh Assembly demanding the release of National Assembly member Ali Wazir.

Hundreds of workers of PTM led by its chief Manzoor Pashteen staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building on Sunday evening, according to Dawn newspaper.

The publication reported that the rally started from Sohrab Goth at around 3.30 pm and after passing through its designated routes reached the Saddar area.

PTM leader Hidayatullah criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party for subjecting them to "cruelty" by booking and arresting PTM leaders in false cases. He said when Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan's leaders and workers were released, why the PTM leaders including MNA Wazir were not being released.

Pashtuns, an ethnic minority blames Pakistan for marginalising them for years. They say they have not been accorded their rights. And their demand for the same has been brutally suppressed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor