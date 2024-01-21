Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan 21 A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, local media reported.

The information was provided by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of provincial department of information and culture, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tolo news.

A team has been rushed to the accident site near Topkhana area of Kuran-wa-Munjan district, Amiri said.

