Paul Alexander Dies After Living in 7ft Iron Lung for More Than 70 Years

Paul Alexander, famously known as "Polio Paul," has passed away at the age of 78 after spending 70 years in an iron lung due to complications from polio paralysis. Alexander, who was stricken with polio at the tender age of six, lived his entire life confined to a 600-pound iron lung, relying entirely on the machine for breathing assistance.

His demise was confirmed via his GoFundMe page, with Christopher Ulmer hailing him as an "incredible role model" for his unwavering spirit and resilience. Expressing gratitude, his brother Philip expressed thanks to the donors who supported Alexander's fundraiser, allowing him to live his final years without financial stress.

Born in 1946, Alexander faced numerous challenges, enduring one of the most severe polio outbreaks in U.S. history, which affected approximately 58,000 individuals, predominantly children. Polio, scientifically known as Poliomyelitis, is a crippling illness caused by the poliovirus, attacking the spinal cord and causing paralysis and breathing difficulties. Alexander underwent an emergency tracheotomy and relied on the iron lung as a lifeline.

The iron lung utilized a method termed "frog breathing," enabling Alexander to ingest oxygen in small increments, gradually directing it down his throat and into his lungs. Despite his debilitating condition, Alexander pursued higher education, eventually becoming a lawyer and a published author, serving as an inspiration to countless individuals worldwide.