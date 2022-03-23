Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the Pentagon has already forgotten how US and NATO planes bombed the cities of Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya.

The Russian ambassador's statement came in response to statements by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby about the alleged involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in war crimes in Ukraine.

"The feeling is that the Pentagon has already forgotten how, quite recently, aircraft of the United States and their NATO allies bombed the cities of Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya [in] live [TV broadcasts] . Washington does not remember the egregious crimes of American military personnel and mercenaries in Afghanistan and Syria either," Antonov said in a statement posted in the Russian diplomatic mission's Telegram channel.

He said Russian Armed Forces' strikes target only Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

