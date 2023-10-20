People dance to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' during German National Day celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 20 : People danced to the tunes of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' during German National Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday.

In the presence of German Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi and MM Keeravani, music composer of the song 'Naatu Naatu', the crowd danced its heart out on the occasion.

Ace music composer MM Keeravani was felicitated with the National Award on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Keeravani at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital. Keeravani won the Best Background Score for director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

This year has been extremely special for 'RRR' team as the 'Naatu Naatu' song became the first Indian song ever to win the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. Later, it won the 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli was also present at the 69th National Film Awards. His film bagged six awards at the ceremony.

Flaunting his Hindi speaking skills at the event, German Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann said, "Pichla saal Bharat aur Germany ke sambandho ke liye accha raha, mujhe yakeen hai aane wala saal aur bhi accha hoga. Today, we are celebrating 33 years of German Unity...(last year was good for India-Germany ties, I am sure the coming year will be even more amazing)."

He said that as Germany celebrates 33 years of its Unity (German Unity Day is the national day of Germany), there is no need for a long speech on the occasion.

The celebrations took place with full fervour as people danced to the tunes of energetic music. At the same event, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also hailed the tie between India and Germany.

She said, "We (India and Germany) are working very very closely. Like the previous premier of Germany to the latest premier of Germany who visited India in 2022 and 2023 during the G20 Summit, share a very close proximal relationship with PM Modi."

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and PM Modi have signed several cooperations and agreements together. Being the fourth and the fifth largest economies, we are working together...," the minister added.

In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 49th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May recently.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 Presidency. Later, during the G20 Summit that took place in India in the month of September this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, too visited India.

