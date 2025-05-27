"People-to-people ties very good, but eased rules can strengthen India-Singapore relationship": Singapore MP Nair

Singapore City [Singapore], May 28 : An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a series of meetings in Singapore. The delegation engaged with Singaporean leaders, including Member of Parliament Vikram Nair and Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) Neil Parek.

The talks also focused on key developments such as Operation Sindoor and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

While speaking with ANI, Nair said, "I was sitting beside Mr Brij Lal (BJP MP) and we discussed a wide range of things. Singapore and India stand up for upholding international law. I think people-to-people ties between India and Singapore are very good. Our ties will get even stronger if India's regulatory environment eases up."

Parek told ANI, "The meeting went very well. The discussion was largely to give information on Operation Sindoor and have a broader discussion on the geopolitical side. The Indian MPs from both the ruling and opposition sides spoke in unison, which was good to see."

He further said, "India-Singapore ties have only got better. From Singapore's standpoint, India is a top priority. What needs to be done is to educate the business in India about opportunities in various states in India."

The all-party delegation led by Jha, during a meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, emphasised India's firm stance against terrorism. Jha made it clear that India will give a fitting reply to any terrorist attack and will not tolerate nuclear blackmail.

Jha stressed that India is prepared to strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts operating under the cover of nuclear threats. The delegation also sought Singapore's support in combating terrorism at international forums, reaffirming India's commitment to a strong and measured response to protect its security and sovereignty.

The High Commission of India in Singapore, in a press release on Tuesday, said, "The delegation members conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to disturb the trajectory of peace, development and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India deemed it essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April terror attack be brought to justice. In response to this heinous act of terror, India launched Operation Sindoor, specifically targeted against the terrorist infrastructure. India's response was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible."

The delegation, led by Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

