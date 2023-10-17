'People wait for India's stand on any issue in world': Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], October 17 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that in today's time, people wait for India's stand on any issue in the world.

While addressing a community event in Dubai on Monday, he said that India was not able to present its views to the world on big world platforms, but today the whole scenario has changed.

"We have just celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav... Today India's respect has increased in the world. Today people wait for India's stand on any issue in the world. Before 2014, we were identified as a suppressed nation. India was not able to present its views to the world on big world platforms, but today the whole scenario has changed," Dhami said while addressing the event.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami attended the grand welcome ceremony organized by the Uttarakhand Association of UAE and Indian expatriates in Dubai. On this occasion, he also honoured the office bearers of the association by gifting them Uttarakhandi caps.

He appealed to all the migrant Uttarakhandis to come to Uttarakhand once a year.

Along with this, he was informed about the various development works being conducted in the fields of religious tourism, spirituality, education, health and employment under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, various mesmerizing cultural presentations were also given by the migrant citizens of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that it is highly commendable to remain connected to one's culture and tradition even while living abroad.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Dubai on Monday for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit -2023 Roadshow.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat and an official delegation who were welcomed by non-resident Indians hailing from Uttarakhand at the Dubai airport.

Dhami said that he was "overwhelmed" by the warm welcome he received at the Dubai airport. He said that he would meet industrialists and NRIs in UAE and inform them about the opportunities in his state.

"On reaching Dubai Airport, I was overwhelmed by the warm welcome given by the NRIs. Under the "Invest in Uttarakhand" campaign, I will meet industrialists and NRIs in UAE and inform them about the immense possibilities of investment in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Cabinet Minister @drdhansinghuk was also present on this occasion. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the grand welcome!" he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor