Peptide injections, stem cell, exosomes: Road to Jeremy Renner's recovery from snowplow accident

Los Angeles, Nov 8 Actor Jeremy Renner's life has taken a massive turn ever since his harrowing and near-fatal snowplow incident.

Detailing his recovery process, the 'Avengers' star has said that he has been exploring every possible option ranging from endless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes etc.

Ever since his close brush with death and being given a second chance at life, the actor has been struck with several epiphanies, though the biggest for him is that he is never again taking life for granted.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star penned a lengthy note narrating his recovery process.

He wrote: "I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday. Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light/IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…."

He added: "BUT, my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…Be exceptional…"

Continuing his statement, he said: "I feel it is my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium."

Back in January, the 52-year-old star's representatives had told 'People' magazine that Renner was "in critical but stable condition", after his snowplow accident.

His representative revealed that Renner had sustained injuries "after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow," adding that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care".

Since the accident, Renner has been very open about his journey to recovery.

Last month, he revealed to CNN that he doesn't keep any "fat" in his life anymore and he's very clear about how he wants to spend his time.

"I'm very, very clear. My life is really lean, if that makes sense," he said.

"There's no fat in my life anymore. I don't have time for that. So, there's something really beautiful about having that superpower."

