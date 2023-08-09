Person killed by Caltrain in California

San Francisco, Aug 9 A person was hit and killed by a Caltrain in Redwood City of California on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At about 12:30 p.m., a train heading south struck and killed an individual, who hasn't been identified. None of the passengers onboard were injured, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Caltrain's public information officer Dan Lieberman.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Transit Police and county coroner responded to the scene. The tracks were cleared by 3:00 p.m., according to Lieberman.

The accident marked the transit agency's eighth fatality of the year. Five of them happened in the past two months, the transit agency said.

