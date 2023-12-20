Peru Experiences 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake; So Far, No Casualties
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 20, 2023 06:28 PM2023-12-20T18:28:32+5:302023-12-20T18:29:41+5:30
On Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in the southern part of Peru, with a depth of 93 kilometers. According to the EMSC, approximately 7 million people reside within 4,000 kilometers of the epicenter. As of now, there are no reported damages.