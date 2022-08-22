PFC raises Rs 3,000 cr via 47-month bonds at 7.13%

Mumbai, Aug 22 Power Finance Corporation Ltd raised Rs 3,000 crore through bonds maturing in 47 months at a coupon rate of 7.13 per cent, market participants have said.

The company had planned to raise Rs 3,000 crore, which included Rs 2,500 crore in greenshoe.

The bidding for the bonds has taken place on electronic bidding platform of the National Stock Exchange of India.

The bonds have been rated 'AAA' by CARE, CRISIL and ICRA.

