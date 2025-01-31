Philippines offers to return US missiles if China ceases South China Sea aggression

Taipei [Taiwan], January 31 : Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has proposed returning US Typhon missiles stationed in the Philippines if China ceases its aggressive actions in the South China Sea, Taiwan News reported.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Marcos made it clear that the Philippines' stance on the missile system is tied to China's behaviour in the disputed waters.

Marcos' statement follows repeated calls from China for the Philippines to withdraw the Typhon missile system. However, the US and the Philippines decided in September to keep the missiles in place, reversing an earlier plan to temporarily remove them.

Marcos questioned China's stance, saying, "I don't understand the comments on the Typhon missile system. We don't make any comments on their missile systems, and their missile systems are a thousand times more powerful than what we have."

He offered a deal to China, emphasising the need for de-escalation, reported Taiwan News.

"Let's make a deal with China: Stop claiming our territory, stop harassing our fishermen, and let them have a living, stop ramming our boats, stop water cannoning our people, stop firing lasers at us, and stop your aggressive and coercive behaviour, and I'll return the Typhon missiles," Marcos said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not respond to requests for comment. The Typhon missile system was deployed by US forces during the Balikatan military exercises in April 2024, and reports indicate that the system's launchers have been redeployed to an undisclosed location in the Philippines.

The 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling sided with the Philippines, declaring that China's claims in the South China Sea lacked legal standing. Despite the ruling, China and Taiwan rejected the decision, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan claims all the territories claimed by China, but only controls a few islands in the region. Other countries like Vietnam and Malaysia also have competing claims in the area.

