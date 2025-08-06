Philippines President Marcos calls India visit "productive and constructive"

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Calling it one of the "most productive and constructive" visits he has ever had, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on Tuesday credited this to the "enduring closeness" between India and the Philippines.

Speaking at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr. said, "It has been one of my most productive and constructive visits that I have ever had, and I attribute this to the enduring closeness between the Philippines and India."

President Droupadi Murmu formally welcomed President Marcos Jr. at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. This visit marks a significant milestone as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, the President of India said, "President Droupadi Murmu received President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. Both leaders agreed that this visit, which coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will help in building a strong Strategic Partnership between India and the Philippines."

Earlier on Monday, Marcos Jr. met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to kick off his five-day official visit to India. He also held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, the visiting Philippines President also remarked, "Indo-Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," describing his visit as a reaffirmation of the alliance between India and the Philippines.

This is the first official visit to India by a President of the Philippines since Marcos Jr. assumed office in 2022. He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Cabinet ministers.

The Philippines' President is visiting India from August 4-8.

