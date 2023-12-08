Philippines school blast's suspect arrested

Manila, Dec 8 Suspect of the Philippines' university gym bombing that killed four and injured 50 others has been arrested, authorities said on Friday.

Armed Forces of the Philippines' public affairs chief Xerxes Trinidad called the male suspect "one of the accomplices."

Earlier two people were identified who allegedly planted the improvised explosive under a seat inside the gym of Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Mindanao island, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast that occurred on December 3 targeted hundreds of students and teachers who attended a Catholic service.

