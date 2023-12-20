Pimpri Chinchwad Man Arrested for Harassing South Korean Vlogger Kelly

The incident of a man harassing a South Korean vlogger Kelly in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, gained widespread attention on social media. The accused individual, who misbehaved with the vlogger, has been arrested by the police officials. In the video, Korean vlogger Kelly was holding coconut in her hand and exploring the place, while out of nowhere one man came and put his hand over her neck.

The victim appeared to be uncomfortable as she mentioned that the harasser insisted on hugging. This unsettling incident occurred in Pune's Ravet area during Diwali. Following the upload of the video by Korean vlogger Kelly on her YouTube channel, it swiftly gained traction on social media, eliciting strong reactions from netizens.

Responding to the widespread outrage, the Maharashtra Police took prompt action, acknowledging the matter and apprehending the accused individual under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Taking note of the viral video, the crime branch unit of Pimpri Chinchwad Police successfully tracked down the man in the Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad and apprehended him on Tuesday. An FIR has been filed against him under IPC sections 354 and 294. "The police are currently verifying the details of the incident that occurred in November during the Diwali festival in Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad, and the investigation is ongoing," stated ACP Satish Mane of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

earlier similary, incident took place in Mumbai last year, a South Korean YouTuber was harassed and molested by two individuals while she was live streaming from the Khar area. The Mumbai Police took swift action and arrested two individuals in connection with the harassment.