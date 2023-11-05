"Pink Caravan" carries out several activities in the "Pink October" campaign

Sharjah [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): The Friends of Cancer Patients Society announced that the "Pink October" initiative, which it launched in conjunction with "World Breast Cancer Awareness Month," succeeded in implementing 108 activities in 103 locations throughout the UAE, providing 1,874 free medical examinations for screening. Early detection of breast cancer, in addition to awareness sessions on the importance of periodic self-examination, reinforcing the association's message aimed at combating breast cancer and reducing its spread.

The "Pink October" campaign, implemented by the "Pink Caravan," reached its climax in the "Global Village" in Dubai on October 27 and 28, 2023. The initiative also witnessed a successful event at "Jumeirah Beach Residences" in Dubai on October 29, sponsored by "MSD"), which represents a milestone. In its efforts to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

The initiative, which concluded its activities today, organized a program for free early detection of breast cancer at City Walk, and the Friends of Cancer Patients Association is committed to continuing its journey in educating the community, raising its awareness, and enhancing its participation in its vision and mission aimed at emphasizing the importance of early detection and its role in treating breast cancer. It enhances the chances of full recovery and recovery.

The initiative witnessed a special community event in which 50 cyclists from the "Los Habibiz" cycling team participated. They embarked on a 100-kilometre pink ride from "Al Qudra" to the Global Village, expressing their support for the efforts of the "Friends of Cancer Patients Association" and the "Pink Caravan" in... Preventing breast cancer and reducing its spread in the UAE.

Regarding the importance of community interaction, Aisha Al-Mulla, Director of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, said that the "Pink October" initiative embodies the power of joint teamwork, as commitment and community interaction between community members, specialized medical staff and volunteers, along with partners and sponsors, played a major role in achieving these remarkable results.

In turn, Robert Resto, founder of the Los Habiez cycling team, said: "Through my family experience, which felt the profound impact of cancer, I am keen to ride bicycles with (the Pink Caravan) not only to support my loved ones, but also to support all families who have been affected by the cancer treatment journey, as the wheels of our bicycles turn into A symbol of solidarity, hope, recovery and a bright future.

Although breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the world, medical studies indicate that early detection of cancer enhances the chance of survival for infected women by 93% during the first five years of detection. Comprehensive initiatives and events play alongside the community and institutional activities organized by them." The "Pink Caravan" throughout the year plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and enhancing the chances of survival for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor